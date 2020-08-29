Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Issued By KeyCorp

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.48.

Best Buy stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.06. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,737 shares of company stock worth $74,436,568 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Best Buy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,922.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 67,211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 136.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

