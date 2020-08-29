Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $107.86 on Friday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

