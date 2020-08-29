Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.76.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $377.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $384.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

