Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Reduced by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 482,064 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 39.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 375,464 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 46.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 371,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

