Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hain Celestial Group Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

HAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

