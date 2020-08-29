Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lifted by SVB Leerink

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CryoPort in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CryoPort’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 0.92. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CryoPort by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CryoPort by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CryoPort by 479.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,286 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CryoPort by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 754,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.