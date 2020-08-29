PureVidz Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, PureVidz has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. PureVidz has a total market capitalization of $43,095.06 and $1.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PureVidz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004639 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PureVidz

PureVidz (CRYPTO:VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net . PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PureVidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

