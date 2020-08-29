Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.05.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 203.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Pure Storage by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.