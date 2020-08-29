Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $397.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $27,790.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,304,246 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,407 shares of company stock worth $380,743. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 98.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

