Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $26,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

TROW traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $139.11. 738,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average is $120.42. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

