Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 153,260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $26,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 55,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11,642.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,247. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

