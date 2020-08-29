Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 71,838 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $23,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.14. The stock had a trading volume of 308,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

