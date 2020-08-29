Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 7,028 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.41% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $23,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,430,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after buying an additional 308,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after buying an additional 340,786 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,874,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,272,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,633.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,346,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after buying an additional 1,269,124 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,258,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after buying an additional 271,059 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPC. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

NYSE EPC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.24. 319,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,704. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $483.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

