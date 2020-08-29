Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 53,175 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,175 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.78% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $26,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VAC traded up $5.00 on Friday, hitting $98.39. 403,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 2.41. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

