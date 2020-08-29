Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 45,008 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,008 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $22,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,189. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

