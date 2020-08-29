Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 406,076 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406,076 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Centurylink by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.99. 9,318,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,515,325. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

