Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 37,873 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,873 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 119,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,541. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $518,051.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $3,502,033.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,611 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,877.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,465 shares of company stock worth $10,356,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

