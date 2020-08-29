Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,757 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $22,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,189.12. The stock had a trading volume of 152,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,156. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,175.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,067.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 64.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

