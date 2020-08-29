Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 27,309 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,309 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $23,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.37. The stock had a trading volume of 774,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

