Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,446 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $23,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.90.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,225. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,582 shares of company stock worth $61,698,451. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

