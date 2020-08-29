Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 956,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240,431 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $26,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. 20,315,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,201,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

