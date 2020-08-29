Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 709.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,120 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of Science Applications International worth $23,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,619,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,471,000 after acquiring an additional 201,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,569,000 after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,631,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

NYSE SAIC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.03. 398,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

