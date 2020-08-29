Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,730 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sun Communities worth $23,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in Sun Communities by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.12. 343,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

