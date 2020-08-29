Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 91,481 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $23,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,783. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.