Prudential Financial Inc. Has $26.67 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $26,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. AXA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.75.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.95. 378,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,459. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.57 and a 200 day moving average of $398.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

