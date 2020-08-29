Prudential Financial Inc. Has $26.31 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,014 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Kilroy Realty worth $26,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 253.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 118,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.90. 416,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,858. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

