Prudential Financial Inc. Has $26.15 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,950 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.49% of Arrow Electronics worth $26,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.90. The stock had a trading volume of 345,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,320. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

