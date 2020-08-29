Prudential Financial Inc. Has $25.84 Million Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462,817 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $25,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.68. 2,185,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.47. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

