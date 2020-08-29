Prudential Financial Inc. Has $25.35 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 581,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Exelixis worth $25,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 1,044,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $2,296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,151 shares of company stock worth $2,962,469 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

