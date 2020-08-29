Prudential Financial Inc. Has $22.96 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,534 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of Brixmor Property Group worth $22,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. 1,485,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,513. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.