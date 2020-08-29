Prudential Financial Inc. Has $22.61 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,266 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Ingredion worth $22,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

NYSE:INGR traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.33. 442,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.75. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

