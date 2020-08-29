Prudential Financial Inc. Has $22.48 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,118,433 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of Huntsman worth $22,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 724.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

HUN stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. 1,404,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,091. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

