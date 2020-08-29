Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 752,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 752,440 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.50% of Jabil worth $24,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 101.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 36.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 203.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 305,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 204,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

NYSE:JBL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,993. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

