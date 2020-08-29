Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 566,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of CDK Global worth $23,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 444,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,842. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.35.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.