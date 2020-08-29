Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,873 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of SYSCO worth $24,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in SYSCO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,387 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after acquiring an additional 709,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,844,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,165. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

