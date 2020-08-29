Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,448 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $25,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after buying an additional 8,059,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,630 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1,500.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,021,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,836,000 after purchasing an additional 958,095 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $163.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Raymond James lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

