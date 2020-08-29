Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,640 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of PRA Health Sciences worth $25,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of PRAH stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.85. 165,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRAH. BofA Securities cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.