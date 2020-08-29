Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 462,100 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 803.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Yum China worth $24,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,259,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. 773,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.