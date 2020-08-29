Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 129,365 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 114.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $26,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 235.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 51,059 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,298,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 77,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 169,233.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,575,000 after purchasing an additional 507,700 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.24.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,901. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.92.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.