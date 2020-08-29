Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 12,161 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Tetra Tech worth $26,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK remained flat at $$93.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 118,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $381,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,932 shares of company stock worth $9,389,216 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

