Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 120,638 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,456 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,638 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 296,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

