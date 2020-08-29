Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 792,185 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,288,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792,185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.97% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $22,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,554,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,416,000 after buying an additional 2,482,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,757,000 after buying an additional 313,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 404,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,572,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,259,000 after buying an additional 308,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. 4,421,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,019. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.90. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.