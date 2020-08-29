Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 590,660 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,660 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.56% of AerCap worth $22,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,718,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,120,000 after buying an additional 214,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

AER traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. 719,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,784. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

