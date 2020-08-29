Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 425,119 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 644,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $24,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pentair by 23.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Pentair by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Pentair by 39.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pentair by 12.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 458,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,890 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pentair by 58.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.84. 914,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PNR. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

