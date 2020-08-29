Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 412,911 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,911 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $25,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 97.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFNC remained flat at $$17.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 335,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,933. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

