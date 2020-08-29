PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised PROXIMUS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of PROXIMUS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PROXIMUS/ADR stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. PROXIMUS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

