Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) vs. First Savings Financial Group (NYSE:FSFG) Head to Head Analysis

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and Provident Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provident Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.92%. Provident Financial Services has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.03%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than First Savings Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 15.65% 18.69% 1.70% Provident Financial Services 20.60% 6.15% 0.86%

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Provident Financial Services pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Provident Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $94.85 million 1.11 $17.00 million N/A N/A Provident Financial Services $435.26 million 2.03 $112.63 million $1.74 7.70

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats First Savings Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides trust and estate administration services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and family office services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

