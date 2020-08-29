Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Citigroup

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUMP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Propetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Propetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen upgraded Propetro to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Propetro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

Get Propetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Propetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 3.27.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Propetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $395.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Propetro will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.