Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRI. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day moving average of $111.26.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,692.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,446,000 after acquiring an additional 91,768 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

