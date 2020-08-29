Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Primerica were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Primerica by 8.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Primerica by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Primerica by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,446,000 after acquiring an additional 91,768 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $406,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,692.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.99. 122,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,940. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

